Outrage As Filling Stations Refuse To Comply With N5 Reduction In Petrol Price

By Idowu Maryam

Despite the order from the Federal Government on December 8th, for a slash in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), known as petrol by N5 from Monday, motorists have continued to express frustration as most filling stations are yet to comply with the order.

The Breaking Times learnt that the two filling stations in front of the headquarters of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation in Abuja, Conoil and Total, are selling PMS at N166.5 and N168 per litre respectively.

Other stations like NIPCO, AA Rano and DanOil, sold at prices above N162 per litre as at Monday while NNPC filling stations in Abuja are selling at the new rate.

Mr Mike Osatuyi, the National Operation Controller, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria said that their members are still selling PMS at the old price because the new price increase has not been communicated to them.

“We have not got any document from anybody that can be relied on regarding the reduction of petrol price” he said.

Mr Adetunji Oyebanji, The Chairman Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria also said the ex-depot price of the petrol would determine the price at which filling stations would sell.

“We cannot change the price based on newspaper pronouncements. When we see the documentation that will support that, we will begin to take action” he added.

Dr Billy Gillis-Harry, The President, Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria said, “This reduction is not clear to us and how does it fit in a regulated market? This is why we’ve always asked the government to involve marketers when fixing prices.

“Everyone should be carried along. You cannot imagine the losses which marketers will incur as a result of this”.