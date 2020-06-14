0 comments

Outrage As NNPC Documents Reveal Kaduna Refinery Had Zero Revenue For 2018 With N64 Billion Loss

The financial figures for the Kaduna Refinery were recently revealed to Nigerians on social media. Despite spending 25 Billion Naira on Direct Costs and 64 Billion in total, NNPC’s numbers revealed zero revenue which has sparked an online outrage.

” Actually not easy to spend N64 Billion and then produce nothing. When you think deeply about it, you’re left with no choice but to Stan” Feyi @DoubleEph said.

He added: ” even if you set out to not produce anything, most people will end up producing something by mistake. NNPC is underrated”.

” One thing I really hope will go away as Nigeria gets older is this thing where we cite crucial infrastructure in places that make no sense because of politics”. @DavidHundeyin said.

” When Lagos and Ibadan had no standard gauge rail link connecting them in 2006, there was no reason to build Nigeria’s first SGR linking two dead towns called Itakpe and Ajaokuta”. Talking about the location of the refinery in Kaduna which critics have said affected it’s ability to produce.

Others showed their disgust at what they see as corruption and waste of taxpayers funds in spending so much and not producing anything.

NNPC recently announced that they are planning on building a condescenate refinery with the capacity of 200,000 Barrels per day.

” We are taking steps to bring in a condescenate refinery which are just splitter parts, easy to fix and within a max of 3 years , you can have in one place”. Mele Kyari, GMD of NNPC said.

