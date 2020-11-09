Outrage On Twitter As Fani-Kayode Labels US Vice President-Elect, Harris ‘Jezebel’

On Monday, former Nigerian Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode took to Twitter to label the Vice-President-Elect of the United States, Kamala Harris, as ‘Jezebel.’
An aggressive supporter of incumbent President Donald Trump, Fani-Kayode, who lost the election to Democrat Joe Biden for the 20th time today, voiced displeasure at the conclusion of the US presidential election.
Harris was lauded by social and political figures, including former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo, who said she has the Nigerian DNA, both at local and international level
But on Monday, the former minister tweeted, saying, ‘I know Jezebel when I see her. Look into the eyes of Kamala. Kaballa + Kundalini = Kamala, of course. A puppet and a smokescreen, Biden is. A Kamala Presidency is a Biden presidency. The Kamala Presidency is the Presidency of Satan. God can deliver. # CountEachLegalVote.
Nigerians meanwhile dissatisfied with the ex-minister’s comments on Harris, took to their Twitter handle to lambaste the former Minister.
See reactions below: