0 comments

Outrage On Twitter As Fani-Kayode Labels US Vice President-Elect, Harris ‘Jezebel’

by on November 9, 2020
 

On Monday, former Nigerian Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode took to Twitter to label the Vice-President-Elect of the United States, Kamala Harris, as ‘Jezebel.’

An aggressive supporter of incumbent President Donald Trump, Fani-Kayode, who lost the election to Democrat Joe Biden for the 20th time today, voiced displeasure at the conclusion of the US presidential election.

Harris was lauded by social and political figures, including former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo, who said she has the Nigerian DNA, both at local and international level

But on Monday, the former minister tweeted, saying, ‘I know Jezebel when I see her. Look into the eyes of Kamala. Kaballa + Kundalini = Kamala, of course. A puppet and a smokescreen, Biden is. A Kamala Presidency is a Biden presidency. The Kamala Presidency is the Presidency of Satan. God can deliver. # CountEachLegalVote.

READ  CAN gives verdict on controversial RUGA scheme

Nigerians meanwhile dissatisfied with the ex-minister’s comments on Harris, took to their Twitter handle to lambaste the former Minister.

See reactions below:

Breaking News, News

Fani-kayodeHarris

Gerald Onwuka


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 