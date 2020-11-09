Outrage On Twitter As Fani-Kayode Labels US Vice President-Elect, Harris ‘Jezebel’

On Monday, former Nigerian Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode took to Twitter to label the Vice-President-Elect of the United States, Kamala Harris, as ‘Jezebel.’

An aggressive supporter of incumbent President Donald Trump, Fani-Kayode, who lost the election to Democrat Joe Biden for the 20th time today, voiced displeasure at the conclusion of the US presidential election.

Harris was lauded by social and political figures, including former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo, who said she has the Nigerian DNA, both at local and international level

But on Monday, the former minister tweeted, saying, ‘I know Jezebel when I see her. Look into the eyes of Kamala. Kaballa + Kundalini = Kamala, of course. A puppet and a smokescreen, Biden is. A Kamala Presidency is a Biden presidency. The Kamala Presidency is the Presidency of Satan. God can deliver. # CountEachLegalVote.

Nigerians meanwhile dissatisfied with the ex-minister’s comments on Harris, took to their Twitter handle to lambaste the former Minister.

See reactions below:

For a lady who has done nothing against you but stand election which she won and you are pouring so much hatred, God will judge this.



He who God has blessed, Numbers 23:8 "How can I curse those whom God has not cursed? How can I denounce those whom the LORD has not denounced? — Johnny_N (@johnnweze) November 9, 2020

You need special deliverance.

I recommend a combined session from MFm and Lord's chosen first. This should be followed by a bath by the river from Cele + Kerubu



Then end it with a holy slap from David Oyedepo — Your Next Gov. Dolapo Akinbisola (@dolapoomotayo) November 9, 2020

Is one thing to support one candidate over another', but vending to this level of extremity over a vice president of another country is not only sick but capable of endangering others. Respectfully Sir,You're becoming unfortunate — Yakubu Yohney Banta (@YakubuBanta) November 9, 2020

So disrespectful to call someone's mother and wife a Jezebel! No matter our political inclination, there are certain words or statement that shouldn't be used to address women mostly responsible mothers! — V Bank 🏦 sales agent (@darlwright77) November 9, 2020

Does he have a wife?, A woman beater can never value a mother and a wife — Mas'ud Abdulwahab (@Masudabdulwahab) November 9, 2020

You know Jezebel when you see one yet you fell for many of them in your marriages???. May God deliver you. — Ozoemena Chukwuebuka (@KingChifoo) November 9, 2020

And some pple will still come here & be insulting me dat I insulted someone . Dis is d lowest of d lowest level a human being can go. Your case is more dan deliverance sir becos u have lost it finally. Pls let Trump come & stay with u becos we don't need him again in US. — #ENDSWAT Easiestman #EndSARS (@easiestman) November 9, 2020