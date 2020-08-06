Outrage On Twitter Over ISIS, Al-Qaeda Plan To Penetrate Southern Nigeria

There is an outrage on Twitter, following the revelation by the United States (US) that Al-Qaeda and ISIS are looking to make an inroad into Southern Nigeria.

Al-Qaeda is a transnational extremist Salafist militant organization founded in 1988 by Osama bin Laden, Abdullah Azzam, and several other Arab volunteers during the Soviet–Afghan War. Al-Qaeda operates as a network of Islamic extremists and Salafist jihadists.

ISIS is the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, also known as the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, officially known as the Islamic State and also known by its Arabic-language acronym Daesh, is a militant group and a former unrecognised proto-state that follows a fundamentalist, Salafi jihadist doctrine of Sunni Islam.

The US also said Al-Qaeda has started penetrating the north-western part of the country.

Dagvin Anderson, Commander of the US special operations command, Africa, in a media briefing said Al-Qaeda is also expanding to other parts of West Africa.

Below are comments BREAKINGTIMES gathered from Twitter:

@Iam_ChisomLucky: “Those Soldiers and police arresting people in #RevolutionNow peaceful protest, something worst than Boko Haram is coming.”

ISIS and Al-Qaeda is coming but pic.twitter.com/s0V018ComQ — Baby boy 👼 (@Iam_ChisomLucky) August 5, 2020

@noncringehandle: “ISIS and al qaeda are planning to invade Nigeria from the south.We neva even fight Boko haram finish”

@noncringehandle: "ISIS and al qaeda are planning to invade Nigeria from the south. We neva even fight Boko haram finish"

@DikeBryan2: “ISIS and Al-queda when they see the way President Buhari is treating Boko Haram well in Nigeria”

@DikeBryan2: "ISIS and Al-queda when they see the way President Buhari is treating Boko Haram well in Nigeria"

@inioluwa: “ISIS cannot turn Nigeria into a terrorism hotspot. We cannot survive this. It will plunge us into chaos. We are not a strong sovereign presence economically, we are witnessing capital flight, we are already dealing with insecurity and loss of lives. This will become the icing on the cake.

“The middle class Nigerian will not be able to raise their children or send them to good schools, standard of living would tank. Per Capita GDP would tank. Mortality rate will skyrocket. Health care index, which is a joke will even be worse, education and unemployment

“Hyper-inflation, the country will be destroyed, and we need to make our government accountable and our defense earn their budget, because the worst case scenario is total mayhem, and the best case scenario is status quo.”

@inioluwa: "ISIS cannot turn Nigeria into a terrorism hotspot. We cannot survive this. It will plunge us into chaos. We are not a strong sovereign presence economically, we are witnessing capital flight, we are already dealing with insecurity and loss of lives. This will become the icing"

@inioluwa: "Hyper-inflation, the country will be destroyed, and we need to make our government accountable and our defense earn their budget, because the worst case scenario is total mayhem, and the best case scenario is status quo."

@Letter_To_Jack: “Al-Qaeda and ISIS have started looking to expand to southern Nigeria by making inroads to the littoral areas. God Abeg o. Abeg”

Al-Qaeda and ISIS have started looking to expand to southern Nigeria by making inroads to the littoral areas.



God Abeg o. Abeg — Man of Letters. (@Letter_to_Jack) August 5, 2020

@UNCLE_AJALA: “ISIS/AlQaeda planning to invade Southern Nig, reveals Dagvin Anderson,Commander, US Special Operations in AfricaWhen FG is busy rehabilitating terrorists instead of hanging them so other terrorists will be scared, now their friends are planning to come & party, God help us“

ISIS/AlQaeda planning to invade Southern Nig, reveals Dagvin Anderson,Commander, US Special Operations in Africa



@UNCLE_AJALA: "ISIS/AlQaeda planning to invade Southern Nig, reveals Dagvin Anderson,Commander, US Special Operations in Africa When FG is busy rehabilitating terrorists instead of hanging them so other terrorists will be scared, now their friends are planning to come & party, God help us"