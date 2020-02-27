0 comments

Outstanding images from Olisa Metuh’s trial

February 27, 2020
 

After a trial that lasted four years, a federal high court in Abuja sentenced Olisa Metuh, former spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to seven years in prison on Tuesday.

Okon Abang, the judge who handed down the sentence, convicted Metuh on the seven counts that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) filed against him for illegally receiving N400 million from the office of the national security adviser.

The judge held that the years would run concurrently, meaning Metuh would spend seven years in prison.

Below are some pictures on the trial of Metuh:

Metuh arriving the court in handcuffs in 2016
Metuh with an EFCC official during the trial
On March 7, 2016, when Metuh met the late Alex Badeh, former chief of defence staff, in court
Metuh arrived the court in an ambulance on February 5, 2018
He was later placed on a stretcher into the court room
Metuh alight from a prison van in handcuffs
What’s on Metuh’s mind?
On May 21, 2018, Metuh “collapsed” as he made his way to the dock
Metuh departing the court after his application to travel overseas for medical attention was dismissed
Metuh on ‘judgement day’

