Outstanding images from Olisa Metuh’s trial

After a trial that lasted four years, a federal high court in Abuja sentenced Olisa Metuh, former spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to seven years in prison on Tuesday.
Okon Abang, the judge who handed down the sentence, convicted Metuh on the seven counts that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) filed against him for illegally receiving N400 million from the office of the national security adviser.
The judge held that the years would run concurrently, meaning Metuh would spend seven years in prison.
Below are some pictures on the trial of Metuh:
N400m fraud allegation: Olisa Metuh insists on invitation of ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan to give evidence