Outstanding Teachers Will Be Rewarded With Cars, Sanwo-Olu Vows

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Monday reiterated his promise to reward outstanding teachers with cars before the end of the year, as the State joined others to celebrate the Year 2020 World Teachers’ Day.

The Governor made the announcement during the event organised to mark the Day at the National Union of Teachers (NUT) Pavillion, Alausa, Ikeja, commending the dedication of all teachers in public and private schools in the State.

Recall that Governor Sanwo-Olu had recently said his administration would reward excellence service delivery in the Lagos State Post-Primary teaching service, pledging 20 cars to deserving outstanding teachers across the six education districts in the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu had made that pledge during the virtual training of teachers tagged “Eko Educators Webinar Performance Series 3.3”, September 10th.

Representing Sanwo-Olu on Monday, the Lagos Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, said:

“On the 5th of October each year, teachers are celebrated because they are valued and deeply appreciated for their commitment to the teaching profession”.

“I say to all our dedicated and hardworking teachers, we commend and appreciate your passion, zeal, cooperation and collective efforts towards the smooth running of our radio, television and online programmes for students across the State during the COVID-19 lock-down.”

Sanwo-Olu stressed his administration’s commitment to the welfare of teachers in training and re-training them, adding that prompt payment of salaries and improved conducive environment for teaching were priorities— including learning in schools through infrastructure renewal and modern technology.

“The effectiveness of our teachers can be judged or measured by the performance of our students both in the internal and external examinations, national and international competitions in which the pupils/students have performed well,” he opined.

Speaking further on the relevance of teachers to the society, Governor Sanwo-Olu tweeted:

“Today, on World Teachers’ Day, we celebrate our teachers who nurture and mould us to become better versions of ourselves.

“Teachers play a very important role in our society by nurturing our children from the cradle to become responsible citizens and future leaders.

“The theme of this year’s celebration “Teachers: Leading in crisis, reimagining the future,” is very apt because of the troubled times we live in all over the world.

“With the help of our teachers, we can navigate this present time through the knowledge and inspiration they give.

“For all the sacrifices you make to give us education. For the knowledge you impart in us day in day out. We say Thank You! Happy Teachers’ Day to all our great and selfless Teachers.”