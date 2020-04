According to the Africa Facts Zone, Chinese landlords have kicked over 100 Kenyans out of their apartments, saying they are doing so to curb the spread of Coronavirus and that they suspect they have the disease.

Our leaders are busy treating Chinese like little gods here in Kenya cos they're getting loans to loot from China, while our brothers and sisters in China are being treated like animals😠😠!! #covid19kenya Health CS Mutahi Kagwe #Ruto Mombasa #WeStandWithKenyans #DeputyPresident https://t.co/0AXCmKZem3 — Caroline Makandi (@MakandiCarol) April 9, 2020

Twitter users, especially Africans, have reacted angrily to the behavior of the Chinese. See some reactions below:

If Africa was having confirmed cases more than Europe or USA or Asia… I swear my mother kanto, the victimisation against blacks will be unbearable. Racism against blacks never going to stop until our roots become enviable to the world. — Sir Alex 👷🏾‍♂️🇬🇭 (@Onipanua_) April 9, 2020

Kenyan government must fetch its citizens and then deal with the Chinese government.If push comes to shove they should expel Chinese citizens in Kenya too. — 🇿🇦 🇿🇦 (@realuturn) April 9, 2020

Are South Africans hypocrites or what? First they don't want any African from other countries in their country now the Chinese are doing thesame to these Africans from other countries in China and they are felling pity for these Africans that they don't want in South Africa . — Diepreye (@Dregue7) April 9, 2020

I hope the Landlords with Chinese tenants in Kenya are taking notes. pic.twitter.com/KcFH82Kun4 — I & I (@Black_Starliner) April 9, 2020