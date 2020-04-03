Over 100 Residents of Rivers State Arrested for Lockdown Violation.

The Rivers State Police has arrested over 100 persons in Rivers State for violating the lockdown order that was issued by the Government.

Residents of the state were arrested by the River State Police in various parts of the city between Monday and Thursday. These residents were charged with three-count of conspiracy, disobedient to Governors’ directive, street trading which caused a breach of public peace.

Those who pleaded guilty were fined N10,000 and those who pleaded not guilty were granted bail of N100,000. Cases of two surities were adjourned to 6th of April , pending verification by the prosecutors.

Although the State Government was criticized by other residents for not maintaining social distancing considering the fact that over 100 persons were placed in the same cell.