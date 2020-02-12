The Kogi Commissioner for Education Science and Technology, Mr. Wemi Jones has said that there were over 900 registered and over 1000 unregistered private schools operate illegally in Kogi State.

The commissioner made this known on Tuesday when he received the Members of House Committee on Education, Kogi State House of Assembly, in his office at Lokoja.

He added that the ministry would intensify efforts to generate quality and credible data to enable the state to solicit the support of the donor partners and relevant stakeholders for the delivery of quality education to Kogi people.

“The schools must operate under a conducive environment for our students to learn well,” he said.

”We have to realise that the government alone does not have the capacity to fund the education sector, and that is why we are trying to bring several stakeholders on board,” he restated.

The commissioner assured that the ministry would redouble its efforts in the area of supervision, monitoring, and inspection of schools to get the best out of the teachers and students, saying the state’s current rating in external examinations was not acceptable.

”We will enforce the tool of discipline in our schools; we need to utilise the human resources on ground to improve education in the state and get our ratings back.

”Plenty efforts have gone into the sector, and a lot has been done by my predecessor which I have also called to appreciate her, but there are still lots to be done in education for effective performance.

”We are also committed to standardisation in our schools and we will work assiduously to get it done. We will need the full corporations and support of the honourable members from time to time”, he said.