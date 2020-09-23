Over 30 Persons Burnt To Death As Tanker Collides With Keke Napep In Kogi

Over 30 persons were burnt to death in Lokoja, Kogi State capital after a tanker collided with a tricycle.

The accident happened around the Lokoja, Okene, Abuja road.

A family of six inside a Toyota Sienna bus were affected and all died from the fire incident that ensued around 9am, Wednesday.

Affected also was Kogi State Polytechnic students, school bus carrying secondary and primary students, passersby and residents.

More than ten vehicles were razed at the scene of the accident and 11 deceased bodies have been claimed by relatives as the rest kept in Kogi State Specialist morgue.

Kogi State Government grieved, commiserated with the families of the deceased victims.

Emergency response Agencies such as the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC); Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the Police were seen evacuating the deceased to the morgue.