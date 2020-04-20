Over 60 Dead As Strange Disease Hits Kano

No fewer than 61 persons are confirmed dead by a yet-to-be-diagnosed disease in Kano State, former Emir, Muhammad Sanusi II has revealed.
In a tweet via his Twitter handle, on Sunday, he said a total number of 61 persons have been buried in a single cemetery, as of yesterday.
In his words:
“Yesterday in Kano 43 people were buried in a single cemetery, this morning 18 have already been buried there. What could possibly be killing them? Allah ya kiyaye mu but clearly there’s more happening than the citizens know.”