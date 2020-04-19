Over 60 Jihadists Killed In Burkina Faso Violence

Over 60 jihadists lost their lives in tit-for-tat violence attack between communities in the province of Soum Burkina Faso, on Thursday, Boko Haram Expert, Edward said, on Saturday.

The fight was between fighters of ISIS in the Sahara and fighters of Jamāʿat nuṣrat al-islām wal-muslimīn (JNIM) in Arbinda and Nassoumbou, Burkina Faso.

Over 60 Jihadists killed after violent clashes broke out between fighters of #ISIS (#ISGS) in the Sahara & fighters of Jamāʿat nuṣrat al-islām wal-muslimīn (JNIM) on Thursday in the county of Arbinda and Nassoumbou in the province of Soum Burkina-faso. — Edward (@DonKlericuzio) April 18, 2020

Faced with the firepower of Abdoul Hakoum's men, the #JNIM unit led by Abou Mansour called for reinforcements, the latter fell into an ambush. Withdrawing to their base in the Nassoumbou area. They were surprised because when they arrived they found that their base there led by — Edward (@DonKlericuzio) April 18, 2020

40 other JNIM fighters were captured by the #ISGS. #ISIS affiliate #ISGS also lost a dozen fighters.



Peul/Fulani jihadi Amadou Koufa's men linked to #JNIM some days ago roundly defeated #ISIS units in Macina few days back — Edward (@DonKlericuzio) April 18, 2020

Burkina Faso and neighboring Mali have seen a spike in ethnic clashes fueled by Islamist militants as they seek to extend their influence over the Sahel, an arid region between Africa’s northern Sahara and its southern savannas.

Islamist attacks have risen in recent months, and the violence has reignited longstanding tensions between communities as certain groups are blamed for collaborating with the jihadists.