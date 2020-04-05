Over ‘600’ Nigerian Americans Show Up At Lagos Airport, As U.S. Begins Evacuation of Citizens From Nigeria Over #COVID19 Pandemic

Over 600 Nigerian Americans showed up at the Muritala international Airport in Lagos, wanting to be evacuated to United States Of America, according to serial investor, Bamikole Banks In a Twitter post.

Recall that the United States Mission in Nigeria had announced the commencement of evacuation of its citizens from Nigeria.

This is happening after Germany, Israel, and France evacuated their nationals following the rising cases of coronavirus disease in the country.

The Embassy confirmed the development via its official Twitter handle, @US Mission Nigeria.

It said multiple emergency flights departing from Lagos and Abuja had been confirmed for this week.

The mission asked Americans booked for the flight not to come to the airport until they had been contacted by officials.

The U.S. Consulate in Lagos has confirmed multiple emergency flights for this week departing from Lagos and Abuja. Please do not come to the airport until we have contacted you directly. Please shelter in place and await further information. #STEP pic.twitter.com/gABq6j6pgX — U.S. Mission Nigeria (@USEmbassyAbuja) March 30, 2020