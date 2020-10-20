Over Four Persons Killed At Lekki Toll Gate As Security Operatives Open Fire On #EndSARS Protesters

Not fewer than four persons have been confirmed killed by security operatives at the Lekki Toll Gate area of Lagos State.

The armed security personnel were deployed by the Government to dislodge #EndSARS demonstators.

Despite the mass shootings by the Military, the protesters remained defiant and vowed to continue with their agitations even when being shot by security personnel.

In one seen video, a protester who was apparently shot in the leg was being treated by protesters after bullets were removed.

In another scene, one of the protesters was seen covered in blood while the flag was used to reduce the bleeding apparently from an injury.

The Lagos State Government earlier in the day imposed 24-hour curfew starting from 4pm but was later moved to 9pm today.

The protesters were defiant and choose to continue the protest until their demands are met.