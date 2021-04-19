OWERRI PRISON BREAK |Over 120 Inmates Return

Barely two weeks after unknown gun men attacked Owerri Correctional Centre in Imo State and freed 1,884 inmates of the centre, the leadership of the centre has confirmed that about 125 of the inmates who escaped from the Custodial Centre, have voluntarily returned back to custody.

Recall that in the early hours of last Easter Monday unknown gun men in a commando likened action attacked the correctional centre facilities and freed all the inmates without any feared dead or injured.

Giving an update on the capture of the inmates over the weekend, the Nigerian Correctional Services, NCS, spokesperson, Francis Enobore, said some of the returnee inmates were brought back by their parents and family members, after their data and picture had been published, which compelled them to return to the correctional custody since they knew they could not run forever.

Even as NCS leadership said that “We have already reached out to the Interpol through the Nigeria Police Force to aid in tracking the fleeing ones. A lot of other international organisations are getting information from our website. Some organizations called to collect certain information from our website, we are working in synergy with them.

“Altogether, we have 125 inmates back in custody as at close of work last Saturday

“According to the Information I got, most of them are returning by themselves. All their pictures and data have been circulated everywhere, so they know there is no hiding place for them.

“Some were brought back by their parents. We have also been reinforcing the message that instead of remaining a fugitive for life, its better they come back on their own and the Clarion call seems to have been paying off,” he pointed out