OWMAwards2020: Nigerian Fisayo Soyombo Makes 3-Man Shortlist For International Journalist of The Year Award

Popular investigative journalist Fisayo Soyombo took to his twitter to announce that he has been shortlisted for the One World Media Awards International Jounalist of year.

Soyombo expressed his gratitude as he was shortlisted among 9 others initially which also included journalists like Alex Crawford of Sky News, Drew Ambrose of al-jazeera English, Ramak Koshknaw of BBC Arabic among others, although this list was finally shortlisted to just 3 Journalists which included Soyonbo.

Others who made the shortlist include John Sudworth BBC News, Alex Crawford of Sky News and Fisayo Soyombo The Cable. Soyonbo tweeted;

“I survived the longlist! Happy to join Sky News’ Alex Crawford and BBC News’ John Sudworth on the three-man shortlist for One World Media Award’s International Journalist of the Year 2020. Fingers crossed for the final decision of the jury #OWMAwards2020”

