Owner of football club Steaua Bucharest accuses his players of having too much sex

Gigi Becali, the owner of Romanian team, Bucharest football club FCSB has blamed his team’s recent poor run of form on too much sex.

The 1986 European Cup winners, who are Romania’s most successful club with 26 league titles have failed to win their last three games.

Commenting on the club’s current poor form, Becali told local media the players are having too much sex their girlfriends.

‘My players are making love with their girlfriends too often, that’s why they aren’t playing football so well lately,’ he said after FCSB’s 1-1 home draw against Chindia Targoviste over the weekend.

The 61-year-old Politician and businessman also went ahead to call out Romanian national team and FCSB striker Florinel Coman.

‘If Florinel Coman [FCSB striker] would have rested too … but he is doing other things,’ Becali added.

Mr. Becali, who made a fortune in real estate, praised his club’s rival coach CFR Cluj coach and former Chelsea right-back Dan Petrescu for restoring discipline at their own club.

‘Look at Dan Petrescu,’ said Becali. ‘CFR players have sex only once a week. They meet with women only once a week.’