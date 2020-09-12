Oyedepo: Dunamis Pastor, Paul Enenche Slams Daddy Freeze, Calls Him A Mad Dog With Bipolar

Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Christian Centre, Paul Enenche has described popular On-Air Presenter (OAP), Daddy Freeze, as a mad dog who is suffering from bipolar disease, over his attacks on pastors in Nigeria.

Enenche was reacting to a trending video where the Daddy Freeze described Living Faith Church Founder, Bishop David Oyedepo as a “baldheaded fowl.”

The Dunamis pastor, in a statement personally signed by him, stressed that the OAP has no moral values and respect.

The clergyman warned that Daddy Freeze risked the wrath of God if he continues attacking pastors in the country.

“At this moment, it is imperative for us to address certain issues for the sake of upcoming generations. Otherwise, when evil is allowed to persist, it would be viewed as good.

“The culture of respect is a well-rooted scriptural bible culture.

“In Act 23:5, when Paul the Apostle spoke in a careless way, regarding the high Priest Ananias and his attention was drawn, he immediately withdrew his word and apologised.

“The culture of respect is also a deeply-rooted African culture. So strong that in parts of this country, in the west, children prostrate to greet fathers and elders.

“Yesterday, a man drew my attention from America, regarding a video that was mimicking God’s servant, Bishop David Oyedepo, posted by the MAD DOG called Freeze. MAD DOG emphasized. Someone said, Pastor, why are you calling someone a mad dog, Jesus did that first; he called Herod a wild dog – a fox.

“I said MAD DOG because that is spot diagnoses. Spot diagnoses is a situation whereby you know a sickness by just looking at the patient without even asking any questions. What he is exhibiting a is mad behavior.

“That is schizophrenia, schizophreniform behavior. That is mania. That is bipolar disorder. That is attention seeking psychopathic disorder. A man looking for attention by all means, trying to pull down people who have built values over the years,” Enenche said.

He also backed the Pastor David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministries for calling Daddy Freeze a bastard.

Enenche said the OAP deserved to be called a bastard because be behaves like one.

He also advised him to start a church and work towards its success since he was so interested in pastoring.