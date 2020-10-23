Oyigbo In Rivers State Under Attack — Residents Raise Alarm

Oyigbo Local Government Area (LGA) in Rivers State is currently under attack.

BREAKINGTIMES reports that Oyigbo is a town 30 kilometers from Port Harcourt, south-south Nigeria.

The ongoing attack in Oyigbo LGA is coming a few hours after President Muhammadu Buhari addressed Nigerians on #EndSARS protests which was ongoing across Nigeria, until a massacre of the peaceful protesters by soldiers of the Nigerian Army in Lekki, Lagos.

In his speech on Thursday night, Buhari suspended the protests across the nation.

He said the suspension follows the violent turn of #EndSARS protests across the Federation, which have been hijacked by hoodlums.

according to tweets seen by BREAKINGTIMES, gun sounds have been heard by residents in Oyigbo.

@LeTiny_ tweeted: “Did you people not hear that soldiers are currently in Oyigbo in Rivers State shooting at people or because it didn’t happen in Lagos or Abuja, nobody cares? #ENDSARS”

@OmaVickilicious: “Oyigbo in Rivers State is under attack They are shooting everywhere 😭Burning houses with people in themWe are scared, the shooters are unknownThey are banging at my gate we don’t know who ooooooo”

@bros0Ix: “Attention Twitter. There is a serious massacre going on in Oyigbo Rivers State at thr moment. Again, there is a massacre ongoing in Oyigbo, Rivers State. @segalink @Tutsy22 @channelstv @SaharaReporters please retweet this.”

@OgbeniDipo: “Reports of attacks in Oyigbo, Rivers State. Everyone stay safe out there!”

