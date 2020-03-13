Oyinlola set to return to PDP

Chief Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Former Governor of Osun state, is set for a return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at a South West unification rally scheduled to hold on the 18th of March 2020.

This was disclosed yesterday by Mr. Seyi Makinde, Oyo State Governor, at a South-West stakeholders’ meeting of the PDP held at the Government House in Ibadan.

Makinde said the return of Oyinlola, who is former National Secretary of the PDP and other former members of the party signalled the intention of the South-West chapter of the party to lead the charge for a united party.

He said: “I have the pleasure to also let you know that we are planning a unification rally on the 18th of March here in Ibadan and we would be using Mapo Hall. At that unification rally, the former governor of Osun State and former national secretary of our great party, Chief Olagunsoye Oyinlola, would be coming back formally into the party.

“So, I am using this opportunity to invite all the stakeholders from all the states in the region to mark that date to celebrate the party. Let us send a very strong signal out that the South-West is ready to lead the charge again.”

Speaking further, Makinde stressed the importance of unity in the drive for the party to be repositioned and reclaim its glory.

He emphasized his dedication to the cause of uniting all tendencies in the zone, adding that a united South-West PDP would rub off positively on the national outlook of the party.

“If the South-West can be organised, then Nigeria will be organised. I am not a saint neither am I a devil. What we are dealing with is a game of number and we have to accommodate one another. Let us not assume some people are bad because they have their own roles to play in this too. So, I am for unity in the South-West and I have donated myself to pursuing unity for our region.

“The only message from me is that of unity for the South-West zone. I am harping on the unity for our zone because if we go down the memory lane, we will know that when the South-West is thriving, unified, the entire country is unified and thriving. So, we have to work extremely hard to unify all the tendencies.”

Former Ekiti state governor, Mr Ayo Fayose; Senator Francis Fadahunsi representing Osun East constituency; deputy National Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (South), Elder Yemi Akinwonmi; former deputy National Chairman, PDP, Chief Bode George; former Minister of Defence, Erelu Olusola Obada; and Chairman, South West, PDP, Eddy Olafeso were all in attendance.

Also speaking, Olabode George harped on unity, noting that a divided house will always bring about a defeated house.

Earlier, the South-West Zonal Chairman of the PDP, Dr Eddy Olafeso, said “I celebrate all our leaders and the rest who are here seated that have taken up the gauntlet; those who have forgiven certain moments that the PDP did not do well with them and are willing to continue the battle with all of us.

Olafeso said: “We encourage unity. Without unity, we are dead. We have been divided and we see the consequences. We have been disunited and we have been lost. The only path to victory and success is to be united. Unless we begin to embrace ourselves at the moment of disagreement, we cannot be statesmen.”