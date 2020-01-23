Oyo APC Chieftain Killed By Suspected Assassins

On Wednesday afternoon, suspected Assassins shot dead a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state, Alhaji Babatunde Oreitan, in Ibadan, the state capital.

It was gathered that the APC chieftain, who was one of the leaders of the party in Ona Ara Local Government, was murdered in his house located at Oremeji Agugu area of Ibadan after the Dhur prayer.

The deputy national youth leader of the APC and former Special Adviser to ex-governor of the state, Abiola Ajimobi, on Youths and Students Matters, Afeez Mobolaji, who confirmed the killing, described the deceased as a devout Muslim.

“The leader of APC in Ona Ara LG, Alhaji Babatunde Oreitan has been murdered. Alhaji Babatunde Oreitan was a principled politician, a devoted Muslim and a political leader. Those that killed you will never have peace. Rest in peace Baba Gbemisola, Baba Lateef,” he said.