Oyo State Commissioner For Enviroment Kehinde Ayoola Is Dead

The Oyo State Commissioner for Environment and Natural resource Kehinde Ayoola is dead.



The Commissioner was born in Oyo state on the 14th of January and studied Animal Science and Environmental management and control at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife.

He died at the age of 55 and he is survived by his wife and two Sons. The spokes person to Governor Seyi Makinde , Mr Taiwo Adisa also confirmed the death of the commissioner to the press.

The cause of his death is yet to be disclosed as he was reported to have been sick in the past weeks until he was confirmed dead today.

