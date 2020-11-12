Oyo State Debunks Reports Of Cholera Outbreak In Lagelu LGA

The Oyo State Government has said that there is no evidence to back claims of a cholera outbreak in Lagun village of Lagelu Local Government Area (LGA) of Ibadan, Oyo State.

This was stated by the State Health Ministry on Wednesday, in a report titled “Re: Rumours of suspected cholera outbreak in Lagelu LGA of Oyo State.”

Bashir Bello, Commissioner of health, who signed off on the report, said claims of a cholera outbreak were unfounded, adding that a technical committee had investigated the reported outbreak and submitted its report to the government.

The report indicated that investigations by the state’s Epidemiological Team, including the DSNO and LGA Teams in Lagelu and surrounding LGAs, showed there is no evidence to back such rumour.

Taiwo Adisa, chief press secretary to Gov Makinde, quoted the team investigating the claims to have said it did not see any fresh grave or burial ground to ascertain claims of mass death.

“We have begun an active case search in affected communities and neighbouring states as well as community engagement and enlightenment on the prevention of diarrheal diseases including cholera,” the Commissioner added.

It was learnt that the outbreak in Ariku and Lagun villages killed eight people, while 10 others were said to have been hospitalized.