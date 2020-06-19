Oyo State Government Commissions Housing, Security Projects.

Governor of Oyo on Thursday announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with four private investors to develop real estate in the State through concessional agreements.

Governor Seyi Makinde said the MOU was signed on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 by the Director-General Oyo State Investment and Public Private Partnership Agency, Hon Segun Ogunwuyi, on behalf of the Oyo State Government.

The projects which will see the Oyo government injecting about N5 Billion into the state’s economy, in a bid to provide standard housing for indigenes.

The projects will include:

Construction of 360 units of medium and low-cost housing units at Ajoda New Town by Remax Realtors Design, construction and management of Bodija Recreation Centre by Refcon Ltd. Development of 45 units of 5-bedroom townhouses at Bodija by Project Scope Ltd. Development of 11 units of 5-bedroom houses at Bodija by Wood et al Ltd.

— Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) June 18, 2020

Additionally, the Governor announced the setting up of a “Governor’s Monitoring Unit and a Crime Alert Unit”, as a security improvement measure.

“Vehicles are also positioned at the Security Trust Fund Headquarters so that the operatives can respond in real time to any crime reports”, Making said.

Crime alert platforms were further programmed into the Oyo State website.

“Everyone can log into the website, free of charge, and once they complete the process, with just a press of the button they can alert operatives of crimes, their location & visuals will show up on the system”, the Governor tweeted.

“This evening, we recommissioned the expanded Security Control Room and City Watch facilities at the Oyo State Security Trust Fund Headquarters, Onireke, Jericho, Ibadan. I reiterated our administration’s commitment to making Oyo State safe and secure for all within its borders”, he revealed.