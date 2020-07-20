Oyo State Government Sets Up Environmental Taskforce, Stresses On Healthy Living

In an attempt to improve environmental hygiene and to ensure cleanliness all round the State, The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has recently setup a taskforce that will monitor activities in the environment.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Dr. Bashir Bello disclosed this during a press briefing at the Governor’s office.

According to him, the environmental taskforce constituted by the government is made of different stakeholders who can be said to be artisans, Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Federation of Women Lawyers as well as the market men and women.

Bello revealed that the Commissioner of Police, Francis Ojomo, has been appointed to Chair the taskforce team.

He said, “It is quite evident and appalling that our environment is being abused by commuters on a daily basis, which in one way or another is having an adverse effect on our health.

“We are therefore thankful to his excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde for yet taking another bold step towards ensuring that the environment remains clean”, he said.

Bello while commenting on the intiative expalined that the major reason behind the setup of the taskforce was to ensure that public offenders of the environment are disciplined thoroughly when caught.

Continuing he said that in no time, a new waste disposal will be launched by the government.

“Offenders will be continue arrested till they can start making better use of their environment. Mind you, we are not sending anyone to prison or ask people to pay fine, that is not how we operate”, Bello added.

The goal according to him, is none other than to make people appreciate their environment more and by so doing, join efforts towards keeping it clean always. He added that the court will determine the money to be paid by the offenders.

In his reaction, Ojomo the recently appointed Chairman of the taskforce stated that the taskforce was incorporated as a result of the kind of attitude people have for their environment.

“In this COVID-19 era, a healthy environment is as important as feeding”, Ojomo said.