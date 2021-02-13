Oyo state Government Shuts Down Shasha Market Indefinitely, Imposes Curfew

Oyo State Government has ordered the immediate closure of Shasha market in Akinyele Local Government Area (LGA) of Ibadan.

The market was shut down, following an ethnic clash was recorded on Friday.

The state government in a statement signed by Mr. Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, said the order was to forestall breakdown of law and order in the area.

A curfew was also imposed on Shasha and the market area. The curfew is to run from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Residents of the affected area were warned not to go about their legitimate businesses peacefully.

The government’s statement said, “His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde has directed the immediate closure of Shasha market indefinitely following reports of a breach of peace in the area.

“The governor has also approved the imposition of curfew on Shasha. It will run from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

“Residents of the affected area are enjoined to go about their legitimate businesses within the hours stipulated by the law.

“Anyone caught disrupting the peace of the community will be made to face the wrath of the law.”