Oyo State Government To Cover All Expenses For Indigenes Repatriated From Lebanon

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has expressed committment to repatraite all indigenes of the state currently trapped in Lebanon back to the country at no cost.

Chief Press Secretary Taiwo Adisa who disclosed this on behalf governor on Sunday said the state government would not under any circumstances look the other way while it’s indigenes suffer such treatment in a foreign country.

According to Adisa the governor while receiving brief from his Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora Matters Bolanle Sarumi-Aliyu on the trafficked indigenes pledged to pay for all expenses of repatriation as well as costs of flight and COVID-19 test for all the stranded indigenes.

He said, “We will pay for the repatriation of all Oyo State indigenes who have been confirmed to have been trafficked to Lebanon. Please put all necessary plans in place to bring them back.

“I understand that some well-meaning individuals and groups have made some donations to some of the victims, let them use such donations as pocket money.

“This state will pay for their flights and the fees requested to conduct Covid-19 tests on each of them.”

In her remarks Sarumi-Aliyu said while 40 of such victims have been screened and ready for the journey back home, more victims were still being discovered.

She explained that her office had been working closely with Lebanese authorities to identify Oyo indigenes stranded in Lebanon, also the 40 victims already screened would be returning home this month, she added.

“We are expecting them back on a special flight on August 12. The government of Engineer Seyi Makinde has shown renewed commitment to the welfare of our people in the diaspora and we are pleased with that”, Sarumi-Aliyu said.