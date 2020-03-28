0 comments

Oyo State Govt Not Prepared To Combat #COVID19 — Man Cries Out On Twitter

by on March 28, 2020
 

After announcing via his twitter handle, about his intention to hold a tweet chat today, regarding Oyo State preparedness for the coronavirus, Governor Seyi Makinde came under attack from a twitter user, @AareAgo, who said “there are no visible effort that the State is taking matters of #COVID19 seriously”

@AareAgo tweeted:

“I just arrived Ibadan. I was driven thru Alakia, Iwo road, Gate, Beere, Molete and I am now at Oke Ado.

“There are no visible effort that the State is taking matters of #COVID19 seriously. Along these routes, the crowd and level of body-contacting is uncurtailed and alarming.”

Continuing, he said:

“Oyo State is visibly not prepared except it has discovered a secret vaccine for the virus. With the multitude that I saw, one incident is too much for Oyo State.

“There can’t be any preparedness if citizens are unrestrained, nonchalant & rowdy. But we will wait to see what preparedness means and what level it is.”

READ  Gombe: Governor Dankwambo’s Development Strides – Water Resources (PHOTOS)

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has so far confirmed 3 cases of the pandemic in the state.

Health, Nation, News

coronavirusSeyi makinde

Seun Adeuyi


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 