Oyo State: “I Promise To Fund Amotekun’s Efforts”– Seyi Makinde

Governor of Oyo State Seyi Makinde on Wednesday revealed his administration’s willingness to fund the Amotekun Corps, terming the body as a force in “securing lives and properties.”

He made this known in a brief statement on social media, after a meeting with the Caretaker Chairmen of Local Government and Local Council Development Areas.

He said:

“This evening, we met with the Caretaker Chairmen of Local Government and Local Council Development Areas to discuss governance issues related to security, and the general welfare of our people at the grassroots level.

“I urged the Caretaker Chairmen to collaborate within the zones to deliver developmental projects to our people. I also stated the importance of the Amotekun Corps in securing lives and properties and promised to make funds available to support all their efforts.”

