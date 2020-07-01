Oyo State To Commence Drainage Plans For Flood–Prone Areas

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde on Wednesday visited parts of the State affected by the heavy rains as the wet season intensifies.



“Earlier today, we visited some of the areas which got flooded as a result of the heavy rains last night: Oke Omi, Ikumapayi, Olodo and Sawmill Bridge Onipepeye, Old Ife road in Ibadan”, he said.

Revealing this information through a social media post showing pictures of the flooded areas, the Governor intimated that his administration is currently executing a drainage master plan for Ibadan under the Ibadan Urban Flood Management Project.

“Once all of these projects are completed, it will ensure that these occurrences are taken care of”, Governor Makinde said.

“For example, the river is already being dredged under the IUFMP. However, the Sawmill Bridge is undersized. I have asked the Local Government Caretaker Chairman to write for approval so that work can commence to put a properly sized bridge there”.

“We’ll also remove structures on our waterways. At the main road at Olodo, some people already moved out of their houses. So, the government will enumerate such properties and relocate those people. We’ll continue to work with those in flood prone areas to ensure that they are protected”, he opined.