Oyo Workers To Enjoy Six Months Maternity Leave – Seyi Makinde

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has signed a six months extension of maternity leave for the state government employees.

This was earlier disclosed at the State Executive Council Meeting in Ibadan by Prof. Daud Shangodoyin, the Commissioner for Establishment and Training.

Prof. Daud said the governor approved an upward review of maternity leave period for pregnant women and nursing mothers in the state civil service from four months to six months.

Shangodoyin added that the council also adhered to the World Health Organisation recommendation on exclusive breastfeeding of a child.

The Commissioner stated that the council, agreed to review the leave from four to six months after deliberating upon a Memorandum about the review.

The Professor further clarified that weekends were inclusive, saying, the affected workers would get their full salaries and other benefits during the six months.

However, he added that the period of closing at 2pm for six months has now been cancelled.

“At the 38th meeting held today, we deliberated on a memorandum on the review of maternity leave for pregnant and nursing mothers in the employment of Oyo State for every motherhood and we resolved and approved as follows:

“The adoption of WHO recommendation on this matter on exclusive breast-feeding of a child.

“An upward review of maternity leave period for pregnant and nursing mothers in the employment of the state from four to six months, weekends inclusive, with full payment of salaries and other benefits.

“Also, the period of closing at 2pm for six months, upon resumption has been cancelled. The application shall be for civil and public service workers only”.

“The Executive Council also approved that the leave shall commence from four weeks to the expected date of delivery and it shall be mandatory for beneficiaries to proceed for the four weeks pre-natal leave as specified in the civil service rule.

“Also, we approved that the review is for female employees of Oyo State Government only and it shall be enjoyed at most four times in her service years”. He explained.