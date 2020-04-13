P-Diddy Shows Respect to Burna Boy, Promises Aid to Africa

American artist Sean Combs also known as P-Diddy, has created a platform were celebrities from all over the world donate funds to support poor communities around the world during this pandemic. P-Diddy has featured Nigerian celebrities such as Tiwa Savage and Burna boy.

One of the live chats (video) with the American artist featured Nigerian musician Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy.

P-Diddy paid his respects to Burnaboy and his music, he commended burna boy for how he has represented Africa in the last 2 years .

P-Diddy further asked about the situation of things in Burna boy’s country in the event of the Covid19 outbreak, He had this to say;

“Reporting live from Lagos,”

“We are on lockdown in Nigeria just like anyone else.

“But the difference is that here we are locked down without any benefits or relief packages.

“It’s like everyone…especially our minorities …they are feeding from hand to mouth. [Before now] it’s like we work today, eat today and tomorrow taking care of itself and now we are in this mess.

“We are just trying to make life better for everyone around us in any way we can even though it’s not our job. We’re not the government,”

P-Diddy further stated that the platform called TEAMLOVE.COM was put in place to reach out to poor communities and encouraged burna boy to support and be a part of the contribution.

Watch video below