Pakistan Approves Astrazeneca COVID-19 Vaccine For Emergency Use

By Onwuka Gerald

Pakistan’s health minister on Saturday, said Astrazeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine has been granted approval for emergency use in the country, and in the process making it the first vaccine against the disease to be given the green light in the South Asian country.

Pakistan’s Health Minister Faisal Sultan told Reuters that the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) okayed emergency use authorisation to AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine”.

This is the first local approval just as the country attempts speaking to a number of vaccine makers.