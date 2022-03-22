Pakistan Association Dubai Celebrates Pakistan Day

Dubai (The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt) The PAD Culture Committee organized an event on March 19th as part of two-day celebratory weekend.

The evening was lined up with tableaus, national songs, authentic Pakistani delicacies and exciting performances.

Popular Pakistani comedian duo Barkat and Uzmi flew in from Pakistan to join the festivities and entertained the crowd, bringing an exciting close to the weekend celebrations.

The event kicked off with the Dubai Police band performance outside the Pakistan Auditorium building Dubai, followed by the roaring of engines as the Pakistan Riders Group (PRG) rallied to PAD on luxury motorbikes.

Over 500 people from the community including CEO Community Development Authority, Dr Omar Al Muthanna and Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE, Mr Afzaal Mahmood gathered as the festivities came to life at the Pakistan Auditorium.

The celebrations started at 7pm and lasted till midnight, bringing the celebratory weekend at PAD to a perfect close.