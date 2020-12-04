Pakistan Govt Sets To Provide Free COVID-19 Vaccines

By Onwuka Gerald

Officials in Pakistan on Thursday, revealed that when finally available, that the government will provide the coronavirus vaccine free of charge to its people, adding that plans are already in motion to start the immunisation drive by April 2021.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Cabinet approved $150 million for purchase of COVID-19 vaccine doses.

The development was stated by the Parliamentary Secretary on health, Nausheen Hamid.

According to him, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government has okayed the funds that will be used in purchasing the vaccine doses.

He continued that the PTI government will make available the coronavirus vaccines free of cost to its people. The government will also begin the vaccination programme from next year”, Hamid added.

The Parliamentary Secretary revealed that progress is being made with phase III of clinical trials of Chinese vaccines, adding that the shots would soon be available.

Pakistan’s COVID-19 cases increased to 4406,810 on Thursday, right after 3,499 new cases were discovered in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, The Ministry of National Health Services, in an update, revealed that 39 persons in the past 24 hours, died of effects from COVID-19. Total Death toll in the country is currently at 8,205.

“Over 347,000 persons have recovered from the disease, as 2,469 people remain in dire conditions.