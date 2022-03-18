Registered Staff Nurse required for the Pakistan Medical Centre Dubai

Dubai ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Registered Staff Nurse is required for the Pakistan Medical Centre Dubai. Qualification and experience is as under.

UAE license , preferably DHA license or valid eligibility letter.

Previous experience in a similar position in the UAE will be preferable

Immediate Joining

Duty Hours : Rostered Shifts not exceeding 48 hours a week.

SALARY & ALLOWANCES : Based on experience & skills.

Interested candidates can send their CV to [email protected]

Introduction to Pakistan Medical Centre Dubai

A project of Pakistan Association Dubai, Pakistan Medical Centre (PMC) is the GCC’s first not-for-profit healthcare facility which opened its doors in August 2020 to provide free treatment to deserving patients of all nationalities across the UAE.

We are a multi-specialty polyclinic offering services across areas like pediatrics, dentistry, gynaecology, cardiology, ENT, ophthalmology, and more.

PMC is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and highly trained medical professionals ready to provide you with world-class care at subsidized costs.

The foundation of PMC was laid in order to make sure that every segment of society had access to quality healthcare. Along with providing healthcare services, PMC also serves as an institution for health awareness campaigns, research, and counselling for doctors seeking opportunities.