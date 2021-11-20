Pakistan Muslim League N Downfall

By: Babar Alyas, Chichawatni

It is true that Pakistan is a democratic country but the same democracy is causing the destruction of Pakistan. When the Muslim League brought its inexperienced children to the front line, it also proved to be the first and last step towards its disability.

Quaid-e-Islami Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz’s desire to become a leader also caused her father’s ruin, because this show of enslaving the people from generation to generation was no longer going to run in modern times.

PML-N is one of the major political parties in Pakistan. Nawaz Sharif is the chairman of PML-N. He has taken the resistance side as his recent statement shows. To become an ideological party, the Muslim League will have to adopt a statement of resistance.

This is the main point that is causing the destruction of the party, PML-N’s statement on resistance or reconciliation in politics is the point which is widely discussed. According to analysts, division within the party is growing on this issue.

PMLN has successfully continued dual policy of reconciliation and resistance at least 3 years. The time has come and now the party will have to choose one or the other way.

The PML-N is not just an ideological party but an electoral party and they will have to rethink their rhetoric and bring about change. The character of the party which is the forehead of the party has to be given importance. They have to think of the development of Pakistan by putting their personal likes and dislikes behind it.

But it is also a fact that only a talented leadership like Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is capable of getting Pakistan out of the quagmire of current problems.

Mian Nawaz Sharif has always put Pakistan on the path of construction and development and ntroduced people-friendly policies. They take steps to eradicate inflation and poverty from the country. But it is also true that the party is getting ruined by its own incompetent thinking which has led to its own destruction.