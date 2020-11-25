Pakistan PM, Imran Khan Okays Chemical Castration Of Rapists

By Onwuka Gerald

Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan has on Tuesday okayed a law that would allow for chemical castration of rapists when caught, as well as fast tracking of sexual assault cases.

Geo TV reported that the verdict was reached just as the law ministry presented a draft of the anti-rape ordinance during a Federal cabinet meeting held on Tuesday in Pakistan.

Although, no official announcement has been made following the decision.

Included in the draft submitted was a way of increasing women’s role in policing, fast-tracking rape cases and witness protection.

Khan explaining the problem to be very serious, said delay will not be tolerated in implementing the policy.

“Our citizens deserve to live in an environment that is free from rapists and other person that go round executing other kinds of crimes”, he continued.

“Rape survivors should be able to file complaints without fear, the government will play their part by protecting their identity.

During the meeting, some Federal Ministers recommended that rapists when caught should be hanged publicly.

On his part, speaking to Twitter, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, senator Faisal Javed Khan said the law will in no time be presented in the Parliament.