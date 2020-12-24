PANDEF Chairman Dies Of COVID-19

By Adejumo Enock

Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) Chairman, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga died of Covid-19

Channels Television reported that a family source confirmed this on Friday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The family source disclosed that Nkanga, aged 68, died of complications related to COVID-19 on Christmas Eve.

The PANDEF chairman served as the military administrator of Akwa Ibom State from September 1990 to January 1992, during the regime of former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida.

He retired as an Air Commodore in the Nigerian Air Force.