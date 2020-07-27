Pandemic Has Unraveled Deficiency In Country’s Failed Leadership – Peter Obi

The former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi has lamented recently that the COVID-19 ravaging pandemic, has unraveled the deficiency that so far characterizes leadership in the Country.

The former Governor stated this during Webinar that was recently organized by the Bridge Leadership Foundation.

Gov Obi disclosed that so far, the present leaders have faltered in lots of departments, adding that it was about time the electorates in the country during the next election, should vote for individuals that will provide proficient and efficient leadership to the people.

“The casualties brought by the Coronavirus has opened the people’s eyes to the shortcomings and lasp in the country’s leadership scheme. It can be witnessed in area of infrastructure, health sector and most especially security. He added that it is high time someone competent enough steps up and put the country right back on its proper track”, he added.

He further added that the current happenings in the country, explains a lot the feebleness from individuals that are helm of affairs of the country; the people must rectify this by electing next, someone that has true ideas and one that can also more move the Nation to its destined height.