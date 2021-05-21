Pandemonium and Chaos in Umuahia as Unknown Gunmen Kill Policeman

Unknown gunmen have stormed Umuahia, shooting sporadically while causing panic and pandemonium across the city.

According to reports, two lives including that of a police officer at the Okpara Square.

The report stated that the police officer was killed during a gun duel between the police and the unknown gunmen around the busy Okpara Square/Mission Hill road.

The relative peace enjoyed in the South East of Nigeria has been in last months been disturbed by acts of violence against policemen and installations.

Some police officers have been killed and police facilities destroyed by gunmen who cart away rifles in similar attacks around the South-east and South-south regions, giving the impression that the attacks may have been coordinated.