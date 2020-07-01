Pandemonium As Gunmen Storm Kogi COVID-19 Briefing

By Francis Ezediuno

There was pandemonium Wednesday as gunmen stormed the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Lokoja, Kogi State, venue of a COVID-19 briefing, disrupting it.

The men according to witnesses, shot sporadically into the air to disperse the meeting after arriving the medical facility in three different vehicles.

Properties were destroyed, vital documents and laptops were also carted away by the gunmen who also harassed health workers on ground.

The medical centre had fixed a press briefing to speak about the challenges of health practitioners in the state with regards to Coronavirus and also to press home their demand for the establishment of a COVID-19 test centre.

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had of recent announced three cases of COVID-19 in Kogi State but the government has maintained that the state was free of the disease accusing the NCDC of falsely computing figures of cases.

But in a turn around, the state government had said on Monday that it has partnered the United States Centre for Disease Control (CDC) to set up a reference molecular laboratory for COVID-19 tests.