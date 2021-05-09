Pandemonium as Okada Riders Protest Incessant Killings in Karu

The restive calm experienced in Karu area of Abuja was shattered on Sunday morning as commercial motorcyclists popularly known as ‘Okada’ protested violently near St. Mary Catholic Church along Nyanya-Karshi Road.

The Okada riders mostly of Hausa – Fulani origin alleged the incessant killings of colleagues and stealing of their motorcycles.

An eyewitness said “there have been reported cases of bike theft around Karu road, this issue has been on for a while now until the Okada riders decided to carry out a protest today”.

The Police authorities while confirming the incident said “they are protesting the death of one of their colleagues.

“However, we have been able to restore calm and the command has launched an investigation into the incident”.

Another witness said; “Soldiers are currently firing gun everywhere as we speak and the protesters who are mostly Hausa boys are running back to their base”.

“There is tension here now over a possible attack by the protesters in subsequent time”, he said.