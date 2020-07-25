Pandemonium: Four Missing, Properties Destroyed As Flood Hits Residency In Abuja

Five persons have been reported missing in Giri Quarters in Abuja, after they were swept to unknown location by flood that recently happened in the area.

Giving Confirmation to the incident, the Director General, FCT Management Agency, Abbas Idriss, disclosed that as a result of the search carried out by the agency and other locals around, they were able to recover a body, and were still searching for the remaining four.

He stated that the flood incident at Giri Quarters was caused by a heavy down pour that happened on Saturday, carried away five family members from their homes to unknown locations. The flood didn’t affect Lokogoma, while adding that they have already created a channel there for water to pass freely.

According to him, Also affected by the down pour that happened on Saturday night is Kuje and Gwagwalada area of the State.

“I am aware of the incident in Giri, Kuje and Gwagwalada parts of Abuja. Although I have no concrete information on the casualty caused by the flood other than one that happened in Giri”, he noted.

It was however reported that about 30 persons were said to be missing from the flood that happened in Gwagwalada, which led to the blockage of the Abuja-Lokoja highway.

The rainfall also flooded the bridge over the Gwagwalada river, and rendered various motorists trapped.