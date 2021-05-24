Pandemonium in Awka as Unknown Gunmen Attack Police Station, Burn INEC Office

There was chaos and pandemonium in Awka yesterday evening as unknown gunmen attacked B Division of the Nigeria Police Force and an office of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Akwa, Anambra.



According to eyewitnesses, the armed to the teeth attackers came in three Toyota Hilux trucks at about 8pm on Sunday, May 23.

The gunmen according to reports, shot in the air for over one hour at the B Police Division before proceeding to INEC office in Awka where they caused further mayhem.

The gunmen also drove to Aroma junction unchecked and shot in the air for about 10 minutes which made residents scamper for safety before they headed down to INEC office which they set on fire.

The assailants had embarked on a mission to attack the police station to cause severe destruction, but it became an unsuccessful operation as the attempt was repelled by security operatives who engaged them in a fierce firefight, killing two of them in the process.

Although police authorities in the state confirmed the killing of two of the assailants during the gun battle, there was no information on whether or not any security operative was killed.

Following the incidents, authorities in the state have appealed to residents to avoid some routes.

They included the Roban Road, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Road, Arroma Road, and Ifite Road – all in the state capital.