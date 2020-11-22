Panic As Kidnappers Abduct Nasarawa APC Chairman

By Seun Adeuyi & Idowu Maryam

There is panic in Nasarawa State, following the abduction of Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the stae, Philip Shekwo, by gunmen.

the APC chairman was kidnapped on Saturday night by armed men who invaded his Lafia residence breaking through the fence.

They reportedly exchanged gunfire with the security detail attached to Shekwo before whisking him away.

When contacted, commissioner of Police in the state, Bola Longe confirmed the incident, saying officers have swung into action, searching forests and flashpoints to ensure that Shekwo is rescued.

The Commissioner said, “We have covered everywhere, we sent our police to comb everywhere. We have done all the necessary things to ensure that he is rescued and by the grace of God he will be rescued.”

There have been a spike in the kidnapping of prominent individuals in the state.

In February, Permanent secretary at ministry of works in the state, Jibrin Giza was kidnapped and he was released after a ransom was paid.

In May, Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state, Joseph Masin, was kidnapped by gunmen. He regained freedom after three days.

Governor of the state, Abdullahi Sule, signed into law the Nasarawa state Kidnapping Prohibition Law 2020 in February.

The law prescribed the death penalty for anyone convicted of kidnapping.