Panic In Aba As Gunmen Kill POS Operator

Barely a week after gunmen shot dead a Point of Sale (POS) operator along Market Road, Aba, Abia State, another operator identified as Ezinne Grace Iroh, was on Sunday, killed at Ukaegbu Road, in Ogbor Hill area of the city.

Sources explained that the gunmen who were three in number stormed Ezinne’s shop in a tricycle and shot her on the chest as she struggled to keep safe a bag believed to be containing money made in daily sales.

After much efforts, the gunmen finally overpowered her, collected the bag and her POS machine.

There was immediate panic in the area as commuters scampered to safety leaving Ezinne in a pool of her own blood. As the robbers fled, sympathizers took Ezinne to a nearby hospital where she died the next day.

Meanwhile, efforts to get the reaction of the Commissioner of Police, Abia State, Mrs Janet Agbede, proved unsuccessful.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, reacting to POS attacks in the state, said measures have been put in place to take control of the situation.

He charged tricycle operators to report the criminals among them to the security agencies or face the consequences that comes with not doing so.