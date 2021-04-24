PANTAMI | Buhari Insensitive to Nigeria’s Plight, Romancing Terrorists – PDP

The Peoples Demo­cratic Party, PDP, on Friday faulted the statement by the Muhammadu Buhari led Presidency, defending Isa Pantami, the Minister of Communi­cation and Digital Economy.

The PDP stated that act confirms public and international apprehensions that the Bu­hari administration and the All Progressives Congress, APC, enabled acts of terrorism in the country.

The PDP said that Nige­rians were traumatised that the Presidency could mount a hopeless defence and jus­tification for Pantami, who had already confessed to sup­porting terrorist groups like al-Qaida and Taliban.

PDP, in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondi­yan said, “It is instructive to note that this anti-people stance has heightened public anxiety that the Buhari Pres­idency is a haven for traitors who are providing support to acts of terrorist activities in our nation.

“Our party holds that this has further exposed why the Buhari Presidency has failed to decisively confront terror­ism as well as why terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and in­surgents are emboldened to ravage our nation and mas­sacre our compatriots.

“It is inexcusable that the Buhari Presidency is show­ing grave insensitivity to the fact that thousands of Nige­rians have been massacred, maimed and horrified; that hundreds of communities have been devastated and that our nation has been un­der siege because of the ac­tions and public comments by individuals like Isa Pan­tami.

“Our party notes that if indeed, the Buhari Presi­dency has not found itself entangled, the least it ought to have done in the face of allegations against Pantami was to reassure Nigerians by first relieving Isa Pantami of his office and hand him over to the appropriate agency for deradicalisation.”

The PDP asserted that it is pertinent to point out that Isa Pantami had initially de­nied his support to terrorist groups and only admitted after he was overwhelmed by evidence; thus rubbish­ing the lame claims by the Buhari Presidency that the minister had turned a new leaf 20 years ago.