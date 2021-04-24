PANTAMI | Buhari Insensitive to Nigeria’s Plight, Romancing Terrorists – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Friday faulted the statement by the Muhammadu Buhari led Presidency, defending Isa Pantami, the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy.
The PDP stated that act confirms public and international apprehensions that the Buhari administration and the All Progressives Congress, APC, enabled acts of terrorism in the country.
The PDP said that Nigerians were traumatised that the Presidency could mount a hopeless defence and justification for Pantami, who had already confessed to supporting terrorist groups like al-Qaida and Taliban.
PDP, in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan said, “It is instructive to note that this anti-people stance has heightened public anxiety that the Buhari Presidency is a haven for traitors who are providing support to acts of terrorist activities in our nation.
“Our party holds that this has further exposed why the Buhari Presidency has failed to decisively confront terrorism as well as why terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and insurgents are emboldened to ravage our nation and massacre our compatriots.
“It is inexcusable that the Buhari Presidency is showing grave insensitivity to the fact that thousands of Nigerians have been massacred, maimed and horrified; that hundreds of communities have been devastated and that our nation has been under siege because of the actions and public comments by individuals like Isa Pantami.
“Our party notes that if indeed, the Buhari Presidency has not found itself entangled, the least it ought to have done in the face of allegations against Pantami was to reassure Nigerians by first relieving Isa Pantami of his office and hand him over to the appropriate agency for deradicalisation.”
The PDP asserted that it is pertinent to point out that Isa Pantami had initially denied his support to terrorist groups and only admitted after he was overwhelmed by evidence; thus rubbishing the lame claims by the Buhari Presidency that the minister had turned a new leaf 20 years ago.