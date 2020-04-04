Pantami Reveals No Licence has Been Issued For 5G in Nigeria

Minister of Communication and Digital Economy disclosed in a statement issued on Saturday April 4th that no licence has been issued for the use of 5G in Nigeria.

The statement reads:

“The National Frequency Management Council (NFMC) of which I am the Chairman, has not deliberated on or released any bulk frequency spectrum for the deployment of 5G.

“As part of the study trial process, I directed the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to ensure that a team of experts, security agencies and other stakeholders fully participate in the trial process and my office also invited these agencies to participate in the trial.

“Government will not act on the speculations only, but rather we will take an informed decision on 5G after due consultation with experts and the public. I have also directed the NCC to engage citizens on any questions or concerns they may have regarding 5G.

“I wish to thank the general public for reaching out to us on this issue. We advise you all to remain rest assured that government will always take the welfare, health and security of the public into account while considering the deployment of any technology.”

The Minister acknowledged Nigerians that the Federal Government will not seek technological assistance to the detriment of its citizens health and welfare

Pantami told Nigerians that a 3 months trial had commenced in November 2019 in order to study and review the implications of deploying 5G in Nigeria.