Parents Of Allegedly Molested Student Write Deeper Life School, Demand N100m Compensation

By Seun Adeuyi

Mr and Mrs Archibong, parents of Don Davies, the victim of alleged sexual molestation in Uyo campus of the Deeper Life High School in Akwa Ibom State, have written a letter to the school, demanding N100m compensation for the torture their son was allegedly subjected to.

In the letter addressed to the principal of the school, the school was given 21 days to pay the N100m compensation.

It was entitled ‘Gross child abuse, palpable molestation, serial bullying, criminal starvation, malicious oppression, and dubious maltreatment of Master Don-Davies Archibong (11 years old) by the Principal and Boarding Master, of Deeper Life Secondary School, Uyo.’

The letter, dated December 22, 2020, was sent through their solicitors, Eagle-Eyes Network Chambers, and signed by David Okokon.

The letter reads:

“We are solicitors to Mr. and Mrs, Iniobong Archibong, resident in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State and herein after referred to as our client. We have the firm explicit and unequivocal instructions to write to you on the above subject matter.“It is indeed provocatively heartbroken, morally suicidal and religiously hypocritical that our client’s 11-year-old son was torrentially bombarded with physical and inhuman torture of debilitating dimension with resultant castration of his human person, dignity and childhood innocence.

“We respectfully demand the payment of N100,000,000 within 21 days of the receipt of this letter as compensation to assuage the dehumanising, horrendous torture and indignity our client’s son was subjected to and for his medical checkup and medication.“We demand that Deeper Life High School, Idoro, Uyo, publish an unreserved apology to our clients in two national Newspapers; PUNCH, THISDAY, and any other two local newspapers circulated within Akwa Ibom State and its environs.”

On Tuesday, Mrs Thelma Malaka, Education Secretary, Deeper Life High School, while providing an update on the case said Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom State, had taken over investigation to ensure “neutrality and a dispassionate outcome.”

According to her, the school would be transparent and ensure justice was served in the matter.

Her words, “The panel has sat and we have presented staff members and students of our school who have been mentioned in this particular case all through the period of the investigation. We believe that the government will share the final report once the investigation is concluded.

“Secondly, as a parent myself, I do care about the mental and physical health of Don Davis who has been at the centre of this issue. Despite the intriguing underpinnings, we will continue to show our love to him within the limits permitted by his parents. We have unflinching confidence in our God to resolve the issue such that at the end, the truth will ultimately prevail.”